Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 89,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

