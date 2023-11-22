Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 89,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,064,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,281,968,000 after buying an additional 1,103,782 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

