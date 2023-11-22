Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
