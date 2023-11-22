Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.49.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

