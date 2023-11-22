BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Comparison

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% BIT Mining -49.66% -61.29% -42.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 32.19 -$7.42 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $304.97 million 0.11 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.23

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSP Recovery beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

