BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 533,883 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,321,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,241,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

