BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 533,883 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,321,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,241,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.
- On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
