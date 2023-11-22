Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.