BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

