BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 29,135.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESTA opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.15.
ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
