BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 29,135.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.