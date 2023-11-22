BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 325.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FOX by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FOX by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX Profile

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.