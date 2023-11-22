BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 100,937 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5,340.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,817,630,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.