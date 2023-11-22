BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $549,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

