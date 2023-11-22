BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

