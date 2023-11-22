BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 39,883 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

