Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.66

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and traded as high as $38.97. Bombardier shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 11,449 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

