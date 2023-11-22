Boston Partners Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,843,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $114.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

