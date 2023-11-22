Boston Partners Sells 24,880 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

