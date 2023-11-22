Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

