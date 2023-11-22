Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Down 2.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.41. 31,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 462,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

