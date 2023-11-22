California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,872 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Meritage Homes worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.