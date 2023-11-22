California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of AutoNation worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

