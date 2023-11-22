California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

