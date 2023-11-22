California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Maximus worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

