California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

SEE stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

