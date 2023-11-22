California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.23 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 120,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of V.F. worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

V.F. Stock Down 3.5 %

VFC stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

