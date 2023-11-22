California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.40 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of RH worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RH opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

