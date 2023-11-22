California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.