California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,956,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

