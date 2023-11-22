California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Valvoline worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

