California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.