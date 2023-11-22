California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

