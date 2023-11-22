California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,923 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

