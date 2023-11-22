California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,370 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.