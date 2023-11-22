California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,196 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Morningstar worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $2,798,433.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,571,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,765,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,315 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.91, for a total value of $2,340,576.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,541,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,892,883.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total value of $2,798,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,571,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,765,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,021 shares of company stock worth $34,221,983. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.