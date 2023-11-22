California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,180 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Nutanix worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $40.41.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

