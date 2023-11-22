California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,852 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $360,459,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

