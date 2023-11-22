California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,968 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of EnerSys worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EnerSys by 317.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

