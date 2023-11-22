California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 42,017 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Gentex worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

