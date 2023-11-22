California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 45,110 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

