California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,697 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of RBC Bearings worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,356. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $254.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.77.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

