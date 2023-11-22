California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 715 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AppLovin worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AppLovin by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,701 shares of company stock worth $20,039,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.