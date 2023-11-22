California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,666 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after buying an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $148.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.