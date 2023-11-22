California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Trex worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after buying an additional 245,065 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

