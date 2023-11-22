California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of XPO worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

