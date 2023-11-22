California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of First American Financial worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

