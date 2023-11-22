Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.