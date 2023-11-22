Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $158,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

