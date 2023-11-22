Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $113,000 in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 32.2% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

