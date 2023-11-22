Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

