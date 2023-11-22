Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $210,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on CUBE
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.