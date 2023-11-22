Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $210,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

